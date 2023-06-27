50 minutes ago

After being chased away by angry constituents at Abuakwa Sepase, a Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency narrowly escaped what he claimed could have resulted in his death.

The MP, Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere, was chased out by an enraged crowd after the death of a lotto seller who was swept away by flood water.

When the MP learned of the man’s death, he went to the scene to inspect the collapsed bridge that caused his death.

When angry constituents saw their MP, they began throwing stones at him in protest.

It took the timely intervention of the Abuakwa district command of the police to control the angry crowd that wanted to attack the lawmaker and whisked him away to safety.

After escaping the angry constituents who pelted him with stones, the MP questioned whether it was his responsibility to build roads.

"The construction of this road did not begin today. Why are they refusing to finish it? I’ve also expressed concerns about this bridge, but no one has responded.

"I would have been killed if it hadn’t been for the intervention of the police. Why should this happen? Do I make roads? This road project began under Kufour but stalled.

"After a few years, the NPP won the elections again, and our party took office. I tried everything I could to lobby, but nothing changed?”