David Kojo Kyei, popularly known as Kaywa has revealed that he wrote the lyrics for multiple award-winning Gospel artiste, Ohemaa Mercy’s hit single ‘Aseda’.

In an interview with Caleb Nii Boye on 3FM on Saturday, July 29, 2023, Kaywa said that after realization dawned on him that Afrobeats was absent in the Gospel space, he was bent on bringing it there, adding that it started with Diana Hamilton’s soul lifting song, ‘Work In Progress’.

“Around that time, I was trying something new. I realized afrobeats was working but not in the Gospel space so let me try and bring it into the Gospel space. So I tried for the first time with ‘Work In Progress’ but I didn’t go all out because I was taking my time. So ‘Work In Progress’ was good,” he stated.

He further disclosed that he is the brains behind the Gospel song, ‘Aseda’, indicating that he wrote the lyrics and every other thing and Ohemaa Mercy sang it. Additionally, he mentioned that ‘Mo Ne Yo’ is the third afrobeats Gospel song produced in Ghana.

“I did Ohemaa Mercy’s ‘Aseda’ but with that, I went all out because I wrote the song myself, I put it together before I asked her to come and sing. Then ‘Mo Ne Yo’ came and this time, I was like, let’s go all out so it’s the third afrobeats Gospel song ever to be produced in Ghana.”

Taking listeners on the history of afrobeats Gospel music produced in Ghana, the Chief Executive Officer of Highly Spiritual Music Label highlighted the first three songs in that space.

“The first was ‘Work in progress’. The second was ‘Aseda’ and ‘Mo Ne Yo’ was the third,” he said.

According to him, “We set trends; I don’t want to follow trends.”

The music producer asked Ghanaians to be expectant of an album from him; he may or may not sing.

“You should also get ready for an album from Kaywa. I’m not saying I’m going to be singing though. It’ll be featuring artistes. I’ll try (to sing) but if it doesn’t turn out well, it won’t come out. It is a very big task for me,” he pointed out.