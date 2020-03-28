2 hours ago

IBF Lightweight champion, Teofimo Lopez, says that he is not totally averse to the idea of facing Ghana’s Richard Commey again for a rematch but it all depends on whether or not that chance will be there for the two boxers.

Lopez defeated Commey in December 2019 at the Madison Square Garden to pick up the lightweight title and set up a very expected clash with WBA, WBO and WBC Lightweight champion, Vasyl Lomachenko.

Both Lopez and Commey have had very commendable things to say to each other after the bout and the champion believes that the door is not completely closed to the Ghanaian in terms of another showdown in the ring.

“Wishing him (Commey) nothing but the best and if the fight potentially comes up again, then I don’t see why not to have a rematch,” Lopez said to Citi Sports’ Nathan Quao during a live Q&A chat on Thursday on The Athletic platform.

On the big fight with Lomachenko, Lopez said that all his efforts and energies were guided towards the bout with Lomachenko and the two camps were still engaging over when it would finally happen.

“I’m going straight for Lomachenko. I’m in contact with his promoter time to time.”

Lopez also shared some advice to boxing fans on staying safe during the current period of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope everyone is safe and practising social distancing for the mean time. I hope everyone stays indoors during these times of the COVID-19.”