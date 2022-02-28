1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama on Monday donated food items to his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School, TAMASCO.

The donation was done on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama by his aide Rafik Mahama.

The items include 1000 bags of rice, 100 gallons of cooking oil, 200 boxes of Mackerel and 200 boxes of tomato paste.

This items are expected to cater for the students throughout the semester. The school consumes 986 bags of rice per semester but a total of 1000 bags and other items were presented to the school.

According Mr. Rafik Mahama, who presented the items indicated that his boss wants lives to be better for students on campus and the vulnerable or less privileged in society.

“Mr. Ibrahim Mahama sent me from Accra to come and present these various food items to TAMASCO, his Alma mater. This is the number of bags needed to take care of the entire students population on campus for the semester. We hope the gesture will go a long way to inspire the students to study hard as they aspire to be great people in society. " He said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the School, the Headmaster expressed his gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for his continuous support to the school needs.

“It’s a very good gesture and this will help solve any food challenges the school may encounter". The headmaster indicated.

He revealed that Mr. Ibrahim Mahama who is an old student of the TAMASCO is also putting up a 550 Ultra Modern dormitory for the school. This will help solve the accommodation challenges in the school.

According to the headmaster, work on the project is progressing very well since it commenced last September.

"The Work on the 550 - bed ultra modern dormitory for the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) is 75% complete. The project is fully financed by Mr. Ibrahim Mahama", he said.

The Technical Director of Engineers & Planners Co. Ltd, Mr. Majeed Abudu also donated 200 bags of rice and other food items to his alma mater, Ghana Senior High School, GHANASCO.