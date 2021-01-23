2 hours ago

Businessman and brother of the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama who sued and got defamation judgement against Ernest Owusu Bempah, Communications Director of Ghana Gas Company Limited has withdrawn the last 60 pesewas in the account of the party communicator, MyNewsGh.com can confirm.

This comes after the National Investment Bank was ordered by the court to pay Ghs310,000 out of Owusu Bempah’s account. The bank however issued a cheque with the face value of Ghs107,000 from the account of Ernest Owusu Bempah.

In compliance with an order of the bank that should the account have less than Ghs310,000, it should be emptied, the bank was forced to add the last 60 pesewas left in the account.

With the payment of Ghs107,000 plus 60 pesewas of the Ghs310,000, Owusu Bempah now has Ghs202,999.40 pesewas to pay Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for defaming him.

Momo account and Tema House

Although unprecedented, MyNewsGh.com understands lawyers for Ibrahim Mahama are looking at options in the law to empty the Mobile Money account of Ernest Owusu Bempah to settle the debt.

The legal team is bent on frustrating the ruling party top communicator as it is also conducting investigations over the actual ownership of a plush 3-bedroom house Owusu Bempah lives in after he denied ownership.

“The claim that I, Ernest Owusu Bempah is pleading with Ibrahim Mahama to have the matter settled behind closed doors is false and very defamatory” Ernest Bempah had written.

“Again, the claim that I have a house in Tema and that it is being sold to defray the cost of the damages is also false. I don’t own any property in Tema and such fiction can only come from the figment of the imagination of a deluded mind” he added.

Meanwhile Ernest Owusu Bempah has announced a decision to take the case to the Supreme Court of Ghana after he lost the appeal he filed last year.

MyNewsGh