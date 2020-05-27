2 hours ago

A man identified as Hussein Morrow has alleged that Kwame Asare Obeng, best know as A Plus, is being paid by founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama 'to spew nonsense' in this country.

Morrow's assertion comes on the back of a statement from A Plus, accusing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), of fueling the revocation of the mining lease of Ibrahim Mahama.

According to A Plus, the NPP government dragged the businessman to the Supreme Court and 'crucified' him over failure to go to Parliament for a formal consent after securing the lease. He claimed the government was aware that no mining company (locally or foreign), had parliamentary ratification but it singled out Ibrahim Mahama to revoke his mining lease all because of his National Democratic Congress (NDC) affiliation.

"...When Ibrahim Mahama, a Ghanaian got his mining lease, the government of Ghana took him to the supreme court to revoke his lease arguing that he did not have parliamentary ratification", A Plus said on Facebook.

In response, Hussein Morrow alleged A Plus receives money from the Ghanaian businessman every month to do his worst.

"...He is paid by Ibrahim Mahama every month to spew nonsense, when his incompetent corrupt brother lost the elections three days to swearing in of new president he decided to award the bauxite to his brother Ibrahim Mahama...No one in his right senses will justify this wicked act by desperate conman Mahama, A Plus ur bleeding profusely cos u didn't get the contracts u wanted under this government", Hussein repelled.