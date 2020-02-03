2 hours ago

The family of six-year-old Ransford Yohannes Agbenu would be heaving a sigh of relief as CEO of Engineers & Planners Company Limited Ibrahim Mahama has offered to fully finance the much-awaited eye surgery for the boy in India.

Ransford requires 8,310 Dollars to undergo Buston K. Pro surgery but the family has not been able to raise the amount.

Even as preparation for the surgery is underway, the philanthropist has also donated GH¢1,600 cash to the family to support them to purchase medications to save the boy from totally losing his sight.

Ransford had appealed to Ghanaians to assist him to raise GH¢1,500 to buy drugs to avert total blindness by January 31, 2020.

The donation follows a Front Page story on the predicament of Ransford in the January 31, 2020 edition of the new publisher newspaper.

Making the donation on behalf of Mr. Mahama, Rafik Mahama, Aide to the Engineers & Planners CEO said Mr. Mahama has promised to cater for the remaining or any outstanding cost when the main surgery commences in India.

The boy who has been diagnosed of total Limbal stem cell deficiency in both eyes due to vernal keratoconjunctivities with Limbar and corneal involvement has a sight of 2 centimetres.

He is on autologus syrum and other medication in both eyes and needs GH?1500 to maintain his sight before the surgery.

According to a sister of the boy, Jennifer Hordzi, about two years ago, the boy started rubbing his eyes and when he was sent to the hospital for treatment, he lost one eye sight through the process, even after being transferred from one hospital to the other.

Initially, she said the boy’s eye sight was about 15cm but has dropped to 2cm because the family has not been able to provide for the temporal treatment for his eyes since November.

Narrating the family’s ordeal, Jennifer Hordzi said after failing to purchase the medication for some time, the family contacted several media houses to help them appeal for funds but received less support even from the very known media houses.

Per doctors’ prescription, in a long term, Ransford has to have the surgery in a branch of Dr Agarwal’s hospital in India for both eyes.

According to the doctor, delay of surgery will cause gradual diminishing of his vision.

In an interview with Atinka News, Ransford Yohannes Agbenu, who desires to be a teacher but has stopped schooling because of his condition personally appealed to individuals, Non-governmental organisations, government, corporate philanthropists, churches and the general public to financially support him to come out of his situation.

Source: Thepublisheronline