6 days ago

A surge of online attention has turned the spotlight on Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama after a viral video offered a rare glimpse into his private garage—revealing a collection of high-performance supercars valued at over $2 million.

The video, widely circulated on social media, showcases four elite vehicles owned by the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, who is also the brother of President John Dramani Mahama.

The footage has sparked both admiration and debate, highlighting the intersection of wealth, lifestyle, and public scrutiny in Ghana’s current political climate.

A Rare Look Into A Private Collection

The collection, described by enthusiasts as one of the most impressive in West Africa, features four high-end performance vehicles, each representing the peak of automotive engineering.

Leading the lineup is a red Porsche 992 GT3 RS, a track-focused sports car powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine producing 525 horsepower.

Known for its advanced aerodynamics and motorsport-inspired drag reduction system, the car can reach speeds of up to 285 km/h and is valued at approximately $400,000.

Parked alongside it is the aggressive Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, a machine widely regarded as one of the most powerful road cars produced by Mercedes-Benz. Equipped with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine generating 720 horsepower, the car accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just over three seconds and can reach a top speed of 325 km/h.

Rare Lamborghini Takes Centre Stage

Perhaps the most talked-about vehicle in the collection is the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce (SV), a rare supercar believed to be the only privately owned example in West Africa.

Powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine producing 740 horsepower, the Aventador SV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds and exceeds a top speed of 350 km/h. Its rarity and performance place its market value between $400,000 and $550,000.

Completing the collection is a white Brabus 650, a high-performance luxury vehicle developed by the German tuning company Brabus. Built on a twin-turbocharged V8 platform, the car delivers exceptional speed and refinement, capable of exceeding 320 km/h.

From Private Passion To Public Fascination

The cars were first introduced to the public during the inaugural Supercar Spectacle, an event organised by Ibrahim Mahama’s son, which celebrated automotive culture, including drifting and street performance driving.

What began as a niche enthusiast event has now evolved into a national talking point following the viral garage footage.

Observers say the collection reflects not just wealth, but a deep personal interest in performance vehicles. Unlike many collectors who treat such cars as static assets, Ibrahim Mahama is known to actively drive and showcase them.

Timing Fuels Debate

The renewed attention to his lifestyle comes at a time when Ibrahim Mahama is already at the centre of public discourse over his aviation assets. His recent acquisition of a Bombardier Global 6500 private jet and the conversion of his older aircraft into an air ambulance have generated mixed reactions across the country.

Critics argue that such displays of wealth appear insensitive amid Ghana’s economic challenges, while supporters maintain that his assets are privately acquired and reflect legitimate business success.

A Symbol Of Wealth And Influence

Beyond the immediate fascination with luxury cars, the story underscores broader themes about wealth, influence, and perception in Ghana. As one of the country’s most prominent industrialists, Ibrahim Mahama’s business ventures span mining, construction, and manufacturing, positioning him as a key figure in the private sector.

Yet his close familial ties to the presidency have ensured that his lifestyle choices—whether in aviation or automobiles—continue to attract national attention and political interpretation.