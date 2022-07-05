2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Mustafa will stay with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade after returning from his loan spell last season at Novi Pazar.

The attacking midfielder who has a contract with the Serbian giants will stay at the club and fight for his position according to coach Zvezda coach Dejan Stanković.

He was in a very good form for his on loan side last season in the Serbian league as he scored 11 goals whiles providing 6 assists in 38 matches across all competitions.

The 22 year old left winger joined the Maracana side in 2020 from Ghanaian side EuroAfrica FC and has since gone on several loan spells.

Stanković has no dilemma when it comes to the status of Ibrahim Mustafa , who was loaned to Novi Pazar last season.

"He stays with us even after the preparations." the former Inter Milan player now turned coach revealed.

Mustafa will team up with compatriot Osman Buakri who joined the club this summer from Belgian side KAA Gent.