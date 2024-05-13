16 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman continued his stellar season with another impactful performance, contributing to FC Nordsjaelland's resounding victory over Sikelborg in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

Adding to his impressive run of form, Osman provided yet another assist, aiding the Wild Tigers in maintaining pressure on joint leaders FC Copenhagen and Midtjylland.

In the second half of the match, Osman set up Andreas Schjelderup, who scored to give FC Nordsjaelland a 2-1 lead with 22 minutes remaining.

Despite an early goal from Stefan Pordason for the visitors, Sikelborg managed to equalize through Jeppe Tverskov in the 18th minute, keeping the score level at 1-1 before halftime.

However, FC Nordsjaelland dominated the second half, with Schjeldrup netting his second goal of the match and Benjamin Nygren adding another to secure an emphatic win.

Osman's contribution marked his seventh goal involvement in his last seven games for FC Nordsjaelland, highlighting his importance to the team's success.

The 19-year-old winger is set to depart Nordsjaelland at the end of the season, having agreed to join Brighton and Hove Albion in the upcoming summer transfer window.