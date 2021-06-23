16 minutes ago

Former Ghana U-20 star Ibrahim Sadiq has started pre-season training with his Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

The Danish side on Monday started training at the Right to Dream Park as they begin their pre-season training ahead of the start of the 2021/2022 league season.

As part of their pre-season preparation, the club will training for two weeks in Farum before they travel to the Netherlands to fine tune their preparation.

They will play their first pre-season friendly match in the Netherlands against AGF Aarhus on Saturday June 26.

The winger one of many Ghanaians at the club took to his social media handle to share his excitement with the start of pre-season on Tuesday

“Back to work. Pre season 😢 ⚽️ 🙏🏻

Ibrahim Sadiq will be hoping to be an integral part of the team going forward next season as he made only 12 appearances last season scoring twice and providing one assist.