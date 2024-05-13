18 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq was the driving force behind AZ Alkmaar's triumph in the Dutch Eredivisie, contributing both a goal and an assist in their resounding 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles.

The former Ghana youth international showcased his prowess at the De Adelaarshorst Stadium, opening the scoring for AZ before later providing the crucial assist that sealed victory.

Sadiq demonstrated his explosiveness on the flanks, breaking the deadlock just five minutes before halftime with a clinical finish.

Sven Mijnans further bolstered the visitors' advantage with a goal at the stroke of halftime, setting the stage for Sadiq's pivotal contribution in the second half.

Transitioning from scorer to provider, Sadiq set up Myron Van Brederode for AZ's third goal, ensuring they returned to Alkmaar with all three points secured.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has been a consistent performer for AZ Alkmaar this season, tallying three goals and four assists in 16 Eredivisie matches.

With this victory, AZ Alkmaar remains firmly in contention for a spot in next season's Europa League, trailing third-place FC Twente by just two points with one game left in the campaign.