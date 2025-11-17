3 hours ago

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has proposed the establishment of a Chartered Trade Finance Professionals Association and mandatory certification to ensure Ghana’s trade operations professionals meet the highest standards of competence.

Under the proposal, trade finance practitioners would be required to complete ICC-certified programmes such as CDCS (Certified Documentary Credit Specialist), CSDG (Certificate for Specialists in Demand Guarantees), and CITF (Certificate in International Trade Finance). These certifications aim to keep professionals updated on evolving trade rules, including UCP 600, URDG 758, ISBP, and Incoterms.

The recommendation was made during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the ICC National Committee, led by Chairman Sir Sam Jonah, to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana. The delegation included Vice Chairman Mohammed Samara, Secretary-General Emmanuel Doni-Kwame, Chair of the ICC National Commission on Trade & Investment Benedicta Lars, Chair of the ICC National Banking Commission Clifford Mettle, and other executives.

Discussions also touched on issues such as the abuse of Import Declaration Forms and the Bank of Ghana’s directives to financial institutions.

Sir Sam Jonah congratulated the Governor on his appointment and commended the central bank’s achievements under his leadership. Emmanuel Doni-Kwame briefed the Governor on the ICC’s initiatives, including capacity-building for bankers and the launch of the 2025 ICC Trade Register. He also highlighted ICC Banking Rules, International Standard Banking Practices (ISBP), ICC Trade Finance Rules, and UNCITRAL’s ongoing work on the digitalisation of negotiable cargo documents.

Clifford Mettle emphasized that trade finance is critical to the efficiency and global competitiveness of Ghana’s import-export economy, and that the sector’s success depends heavily on the expertise of its professionals.

Governor Dr Johnson Asiama welcomed the proposals, noting that they were timely as the Bank of Ghana was already considering many of the issues discussed. He pledged the bank’s support in implementing ICC initiatives.

Mohammed Samara also recommended leveraging blockchain technology to curb abuse at the ports. Timelines for the implementation of the ICC proposals were subsequently agreed upon during the meeting.