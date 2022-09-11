5 hours ago

Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince, has been released from the Ikoyi prison where he has been locked up for a few days.

The disclosure was made by his lawyer Folarin Dalmeida on Friday, September 9, 2022.

“His bail conditions have been met, and he was released yesterday (Thursday),” he said.

Recall that the prosecution's lawyer requested the court to adjourn the case on Wednesday, September 7 citing the absence of his two witnesses.

To facilitate his bail, they requested a sum of N500,000 and asked him to provide “two responsible sureties”.

His lawyer, Dalmenida presented the two sureties to the court.

Ice Prince was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the music star abducted and threatened to throw an officer into the river after he was stopped for driving without a license.

"At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today," he tweeted.

The music star was later arraigned and remanded at the Ikoyi Prison till his bail conditions are met.