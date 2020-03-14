2 hours ago

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has announced measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 at its various assemblies in Ghana.

A circular issued by the General Secretary, Reverend Morris Appiah, to all pastors provided some guidelines and a short video to be played at all churches to educate the congregation on the disease.

Among the precautionary measures contained in the circular are the suspension of water baptism by immersion and the avoidance of physical contacts including handshakes and hugs.

Each church has also been directed to provide hand hygiene including making available sanitisers at entry points to auditoriums and other offices.

Jointly used equipment such as microphones, musical instruments and offering baskets are to be sanitised regularly.

Those who count offerings and serve communions are also to do so by wearing gloves.

Washrooms are to be kept clean at all times.

“Pastors should also make sure children and youth churches are included in any measure taken,” the circular noted.

So far, two cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ghana with authorities calling for social distancing.

Source: 3news