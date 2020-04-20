55 minutes ago

Controversial actress, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah is in the news again after taking a swipe at former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Lithur and media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, widely known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

In a post on Facebook, the former HIV/AIDS ambassador said she would have hung herself if she was as fatter as the ex-Minister and shorter as Afia Schwar.

"I'm not tall like Yvonne Nelson but if I were short like Afia Schwarzenegger and fat like Nana Oye Lithur, I'd hung myself", she wrote.

Her reasons for attacking the two women were that, Afia Schwarzenegger during her days at United TV, addressed her [Dzidzor] as a killer while on live TV.

For Nana Oye, she said, she conspired with the Ghana Aid Commission to dupe her.

"NB: Afia called me a killer on UTV

And Nana Oye also connived with GAC to dupe me", said Dzidzor Mensah.

She claimed she revenged what the two women did to her by summoning them to a dreadful Togoland god called 'Agbala'.

"Now afia lost her job at UTV and Nana Oye also lost her position. And this was powered by the Agbala Juju in my village inside my father's home in Togo", she bragged.

She also cautioned: "Don't joke with me next time".