17 minutes ago

Iddrisu Baba of RCD Mallorca during the Liga match between Valencia and Mallorca at Estadio Mestalla on September 1, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Pressinphoto/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Iddrisu Baba Mohammed has been a revelation this season in the Spanish La Liga with his impressive form for his side Real Mallorca in the center of the pitch.

In an otherwise difficult season, the Ghanaian has been a calming presence and a shining light in an otherwise difficult season for Mallorca.

The 24-year-old defensive midfield has been a near ever-present for Mallorca in the Spanish topflight this season, starting 25 of their 27 matches and racking up over 2000 minutes of playing time.

His relentless hard work in the middle of the park has been one of the bright spots for Los Bermellones in an otherwise tough season. Mallorca finds themselves in 18th place on the La Liga table – just inside the relegation zone.

Mohammed’s value lies not in his ability to pick out defence-splitting passes or shoot at goal, but instead in breaking up the opponent’s attack and protecting his centre-backs. He has excelled in the role so much this season that he made his Ghana national team debut in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations win over South Africa last November and has been summoned into the team again by new Black Stars coach CK Akonnor for the international break but for the coronavirus induced suspension of football.

“Baba is an important player for us, a hard-worker in as a midfielder who is reliable and able to provide defensive skills,” said Mallorca manager Vicente Moreno. “He has grown strongly as a player and I hope he can help us achieve our goal for the season.”

Iddrisu Baba Mohammed – Player profile

Born: January 22 1996 in Accra, Ghana

Position: Midfielder

Club career

2015-2016 – Leganes (Spain) – 0 appearances / 0 goals

2015-2017 – Mallorca (Spain, loan) – 0 appearances / 0 goals

2017-2018 – Barakaldo (Spain, loan) – 30 / 1

2018-present – Mallorca (Spain) – 57 / 0

International career

Ghana – 2 appearances / 0 goals

Ghana debut: 14 November 2019, Ghana 2-0 South Africa, 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

2019-20 La Liga stats

Appearances (subs) 25 (0)

Minutes played 2090

Goals 0

Assists 0

Yellow cards 5

Red cards 0

Shots per game average 0.3

Passing accuracy 80.3%

Key passes per game average 0.2

Tackles per game average 1.7

Fouls per game average 1.2