1 hour ago

Executive Director of Economic and Organised Crime Unit (EOCO), Frank Adu Poku has said contrary to earlier comments by Nii Kotei Dzani that he was not arrested, the Ideal Finance CEO was in fact, arrested and treated like any other suspect.

On November 21, 2019, EOCO said it had picked up Mr. Dzani to assist in investigations over the revocation of his finance company’s license.

But a statement from the Council of State member’s group dispelled reportage of his arrest. Groupe Ideal asked media outlets to treat news of Dzani’s arrest with the contempt it deserves.

"... Dzani reported last week and yesterday he was again at the offices of EOCO to aid the investigations. We are committed to the rule of law and in the end, justice will prevail and we will be vindicated. Please ignore and treat as fake news the reports of the arrest of Dzani," the statement signed by Ekow Blankson, Director of Corporate Communications and Strategy of Groupe Ideal read.

Reacting to this on Citi FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, the Director-General of EOCO mentioned that the claims by Dzani and his group were absolute false as he was arrested, stripped almost naked and went through all the processes just as other criminal suspects.

Mr. Adu Poku said, “he can decide to deny the arrest but we are saying that he was arrested, the records are there, there was a bail condition that was given, so if you are claiming that you were not…he was taken to the police station (at the Ministries), he was virtually naked, and was just about being put into the cells.”

However, when asked to give further details about the other processes the council of state member was taken through at the police station, Adu Poku said he was not there to witness the whole process but he was duly informed by his subordinates.

“I was not there, but I believe whether boxer shorts or pants or whatever…he was going to be thrown into the cells… of course, yes...but his lawyers intervened…" the EOCO boss noted.

Source: Ghanaweb.com