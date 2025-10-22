47 minutes ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that great nations are built through ideas by visionary leaders and not by how rich individuals are.

Dr. Bawumia, who is on a nationwide tour campaigning for the NPP's primaries, said one of the issues confronting the youth of the country is unemployment and added that only great ideas by leaders can create sustainable jobs for the youth.

"Ideas build nations and ideas create jobs,' Dr. Bawumia said in Dormaa on Wednesdsy, as he shot down claims by some fellow aspirants that they have the money to create jobs.

Buttressing his point on how great ideas create sustainable jobs, Dr. Bawumia referenced a number of policies he proposed and championed as Vice President, including mobile money interoperability, which he said, has created thousands of sustainable jobs.

"Ghana is the fastest growing mobile money market in Africa. Before mobile money interoperability, there were only 8 million mobile money subscribers in Ghana but now it is about 24 million, which has significantly boosted the mobile money industry and created a lot of jobs ,' Dr. Bawumia said.

'Through just one of my ideas, mobile money interoperability alone has registered over 900,000 mobile money vendors, thus creating tens of thousands of sustainable jobs for the youth of our country."

Indeed, according to the Bank of Ghana (BoG)’s July 2025 Summary of Economic and Financial Data, the number of registered mobile money agents significantly increased to 923,000 in June 2025, with about 423,000 of these classified as active mobile money agents.

Before the advent of mobile money interoperability, the number of registered mobile money agents in Ghana stood at 107,415 as mobile money transactions could not be effected from one mobile network to the other, and also between mobile networks and banks.

However, the introduction of mobile money interoperability, which allowed mobile money transactions between all networks and all banks accounts, significantly boosted the industry with a number agents spreading across the country.

Stressing on this data as example of how ideas create jobs and not riches, as being claimed by some NPP Flagbearer hopefuls, Dr Bawumia urged NPP delegates to support him, once again, stressing on how his track record of rich ideas, while serving as Vice, has been able to positively impact the country and created more jobs .

"Just one idea I proposed, it has created tens of thousands of jobs. So this tells you that being a great leader and building a country and creating jobs is not about how much money you have in your pocket . It is about your ideas and I have showed through my service as Vice President that I have great ideas to transform the country if given the chance as President."