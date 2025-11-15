1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghana’s progress depends more on innovative thinking than on the size of the national purse.

Addressing supporters in Ketu South, the former Vice President argued that transformative development is driven by creativity and bold ideas—not merely financial resources.

“It is not the money in your pocket that will allow you to transform Ghana. It is the ideas in your head,” he told the gathering.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted what he considers key innovations spearheaded during his tenure, beginning with the rollout of the Ghana Card, which he said had stalled before the NPP took office. Tasked with overseeing the process alongside the National Identification Authority (NIA), he said the government successfully delivered a digital national ID system now recognised globally.

“We issued the Ghana Card, and today Ghana is one of the few countries in the world with a digital national ID of this kind,” he noted.

He also touted sweeping reforms in the mobile money space. Before these changes, transferring funds across networks or linking mobile wallets to bank accounts was impossible.

“I said it was possible for us to do it in Ghana, and we have done it,” he emphasised.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the mobile money interoperability system has revolutionised the way Ghanaians access financial services—allowing them to renew their NHIS, pay utility bills, and even receive international remittances directly on their phones. He reiterated that Ghana is the only African country offering such an integrated platform.

He further highlighted the job creation impact of the sector:

“When we came, MoMo agents were 107,000. Now they are 900,000. We have created 800,000 jobs for MoMo agents,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to assess his presidential bid based on the systems and reforms he has championed so far, insisting that results—not rhetoric—should guide their judgement.

“You have seen what I can do as Vice President without the full power,” he said. “If you make me president, I will bring ‘Abrokyire’ to Ghana,” promising living standards and opportunities comparable to those abroad.