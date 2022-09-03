3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Friday said about 125 companies are in operation across the country under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, which have, so far, employed 160,823 workers.

The President said this when he commissioned a newly constructed cylinder manufacturing company; Appeb Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited, under the 1D1F, at Chochoe in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

This forms part of his two-day tour of the region during which he will, among other activities, commission a number of projects, inspect the Komenda Sugar Factory and join the chiefs and people of Cape Coast to celebrate the 2022 Oguaa Fetu Afahye.

The President said the Cylinder manufacturing company was a concrete manifestation of a new paradigm of economic development the Government had been pursuing since 2017.

The Government appreciated the need for the country to industrialize and add value to primary products to create a high number of paid jobs as part of efforts to address the unemployment problem and enhance the living standards of the people, he said.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the 1D1F policy had the potential to absorb many more Ghanaians into well-paid jobs, and when fully executed, would employ about 295,725 Ghanaians across the country.

He reiterated government’s commitment to supporting private companies to grow to ensure the success of the industrialization agenda.