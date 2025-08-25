3 hours ago

Ghana’s rapidly growing population is putting severe pressure on the country’s fiscal space and complicating efforts to cut government spending, the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has warned.

From just 6.7 million people in 1960, Ghana’s population has surged past 34 million in 2025, driving up demand for schools, hospitals, roads, and other infrastructure.

The IEA argues that these structural pressures make it nearly impossible for government to reduce expenditure without undermining essential social and economic services.

Board Chairman of the IEA, Dr. Charles Mensa, stressed that the sustainable solution lies in boosting domestic revenue mobilization rather than pursuing austerity.

“Our expenditure will keep on growing, and it should grow as a people. We started with 5 million people during the days of Nkrumah and today we are 33 million people. We need to build more roads, more hospitals, more schools. So when I hear people say cut expenditure; I ask, which one should we cut?” Dr. Mensa asked.

“Our best way forward is to own our resources. Until we own our resources, it is going to be very difficult to generate enough revenue to meet our growing expenditure,” he added.

He further emphasized that Ghana must secure stronger ownership and control over its natural resources in order to expand revenue flows and reduce reliance on borrowing.While neither the IMF nor the World Bank has explicitly directed Ghana to cut spending, their financial support is tied to strict fiscal discipline. This often requires expenditure optimization to achieve program objectives.

Ghana is currently implementing fiscal adjustments under the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and World Bank-backed programs aimed at stabilizing the economy and reining in public debt.

Already, government has signaled its intent to rationalize expenditure by capping ministerial appointments at 60 and reducing non-essential foreign travel.