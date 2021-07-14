56 minutes ago

The Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (IEPA) at the University of Cape Coast has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Asia-Pacific Centre of Education for International Understanding (APCEIU) on promoting diverse collaborative activities for mutual benefit through cultural exchanges, information sharing, joint programme implementation, among others.

In a virtual signing ceremony, the Director-General of IEPA, Dr. Michael Boakye-Yiadom remarked that “IEPA is excited to be formalizing an existing relationship with APCEIU. This goes to demonstrate the seriousness both institutions attach to the relationship in working together to meeting SDG 4.”

He further indicated that IEPA cannot achieve its mandate alone without the collaboration of global partners and other UNESCO Category II Centres of Education, who have walked the path and can share insights to guide IEPA’s implementation of strategic thrust in West Africa.

The Director-General of APCEIU, Dr. Hyun Mook Lim, expressed gratitude to IEPA and its Director-General for taking the initiative to reach out to APCEIU for collaboration.

He stated that, “this MOU formalizes and strengthens our already existing relationship and we can implement together the UNESCO’s medium-Term Strategy for 2022-2029 (41C/4).”

Few months ago, IEPA joined fifteen (15) global UNESCO Category II Centres in a virtual conference organized by APCEIU - South Korea, to strategically dialogue and recommend a road map towards achieving the UNESCO Medium-term Strategy for 2022-2029 (41/C/4) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.

APCEIU formed a Technical Working Group months before the meeting, of which representatives from IEPA were a part.

The Virtual MOU Signing ceremony was attended by the following from IEPA, aside the Director-General: Dr. Paul Kwadwo Addo; Deputy Director - General (Administration and General Services); Mrs. Alberta Abena Kunadu Owusu - Head of Administration and Ms. Nana Efua Rockson - Head of Communications and Public Relations.

From APCEIU side, the representatives aside the Director- General were: Dr Jong Hun Kim - Head, Office of Planning and Administration; Mr. Jay Jaehong Kim - Head, Office of External Relations and Information and Ms. Maggie Yang - Assistant Programme Specialist, Office of External Relations and Information.

Source: peacefmonline.com