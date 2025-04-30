16 hours ago

The Institute for Economic Research, Policy, and Practice (IERPP) has expressed concern over what it calls “major inconsistencies” in public statements by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Ministry of Finance on the government’s Gold-for-Oil (G4O) programme.

According to the think tank, the BoG has maintained that the initiative was operational before being suspended due to challenges, citing that 27.63 tonnes of gold were used to secure nearly 2 million metric tonnes of petroleum products. In contrast, the Finance Minister has categorically denied the existence of any barter arrangement, insisting all oil purchases were paid for in U.S. dollars.

IERPP noted that on August 11, 2025, the First Deputy Governor of the BoG disclosed that 27.63 tonnes of gold had been used to settle 1.95 million metric tonnes of petroleum products under the scheme. However, less than three weeks earlier—on July 25, 2025—Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson had declared that “there was no barter… never, never,” describing the so-called G4O as nothing more than standard dollar-based oil payments.

“These statements cannot both be true. Ghanaians deserve more than contradictory soundbites; they deserve facts,” the group stated in a press release on August 12.

IERPP has called on Parliament to summon both the Finance Minister and the BoG Governor to appear jointly and clarify their accounts. They are also demanding detailed records of the transactions, including timelines, the exact amount of gold involved, and proof of how the gold was exchanged for petroleum products.

The group further questioned whether the Finance Minister had reviewed the BoG’s latest disclosure, whether any audits had been conducted, and why the discrepancies had not been publicly addressed earlier.

To restore public trust, IERPP is urging an independent forensic audit of all G4O transactions, with the findings made public so citizens can “access the truth for themselves.”