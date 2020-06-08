1 hour ago

Mohammed Polo has been treated with disdain by most millennials who never saw him play as someone who talks a lo but did nothing for Ghana football.

The dribbling magician as he was known during his playing days was unplayable and carved a niche for himself on the continent.

Polo was part of the victorious squad that won the 1978 African Cup of Nations, the nations third AFCON trophy.

Not long ago Abedi Ayew Pele the ex-Ghana and Olympique Marseille legend revealed he idolized Mohammed Polo when growing up as a young footballer.

The dribbling magician as he was called during his days does not appeal to the modern generation as most of us never saw him play but for Abedi Pele to idolize him then it should tell you that accolade dribbling magician was no joke.

According to Abedi Ayew Pele he went to the stadium purposely just to watch Mohammed Polo play during the late 1970's.

“As a colt’s player I had a card to watch most Black Stars games and in fact, whenever I see Polo playing I learn things from him” he told GTV Sports Plus.

"During somewhere in 1976-78 Mohammed Polo was the biggest player on the local scene"

"I went to the stadiums just to watch Mohammed Polo the dribbling magician play he was my idol growing up"

"The way Mohammed Polo moved with the ball was something else and how he could dribble through many people' he added.

According to Mohammed Polo If Abedi Ayew Pele looked up to him then he deserves proper recognition by all.

“If a whole Abedi Pele is saying am the best, he looked up to me coming up as a player with all what he has done for Ghana then who else should I wait for him to say am the best,” he told Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio.

“I am just hoping that these young ones will come and break the record that I have set in Ghana,” he concluded.