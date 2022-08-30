9 minutes ago

Former Ghana Football Association(GFA) Chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has backed Asamoah Gyan to join the Ghana team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar if he is able to prov his fitness.

The 36-year-old striker has signaled his intent to be among Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which has drawn a lot of comments.

Gyan has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamoah Gyan during his heydays played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two decades.

"Asamoah Gyan has made an incredible mark in Ghana football. He is a good footballer and if he has the stamina, why not?” he told Graphic Sports.

"Roger Milla opted to play in the World Cup at an old age and did well. We can also talk about Stanley Matthews of England who was a key figure in the team and was known as the tactical magician.

“He was later invited to Ghana by Ken Harrison, who was then General Manager of Hearts of Oak in the 1950s," he recalled.

"If he can train with the present team and the coach finds him fit, he should be invited because I strongly believe if he can match the tempo at training and the physique, he should be able to play.

"I think Gyan has the skill because when he is running with the ball, defenders fear to come near him. He has the skills and tactics but the strength to play is the problem. If he can work on that, he will be a fantastic addition to the World Cup."