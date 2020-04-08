1 hour ago

Rapper Sarkodie has commented on the controversies surrounding the death of Obour’s father.

Obour, born Bice Osei Kuffuor lost his father at the Ridge hospital on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Before his death was announced, rumours were peddled on social media claiming the old man tested positive to the coronavirus and his son did not give prior notice to health workers who came into contact with him, forcing the hospital’s unit to close down for disinfection.

But in Obour’s statement, he explained the father came into the country weeks before and was being treated for malaria before suspicions of the coronavirus set in.

He said he did not conceal his father’s travel history the said health condition.

According to a letter dated March 30 2020, the family of Obour demanded an autopsy report from the Ridge hospital to confirm if the actual cause of death was the covid-19 as publicised adding that they will contract a private service to do it if the hospital fails.

An official reply from the hospital is yet to be confirmed.

However, the information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in his address to the nation made mention that the death and the controversies around it will be investigated.

Taking to Twitter Wednesday, April 8 2020, Sarkodie disclosed that he had a conversation with the former MUSIGA President, Obour and that if everything he was told is true, Ridge Hospital should be sued for “such information to b out there with no final test result ( if that’s true ) that’s totally wrong.”

“Just had a conversation with Obour …. not taking sides or saying what he’s saying is Hundred points symbol . but if what he’s saying is the truth, the hospital must b sued… I want to know if his Dad’s test report is out confirming cause of death …”

“Cos for such information to b out there with no final test result ( if that’s true ) that’s totally wrong,” Sarkodie twitted.

— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 8, 2020

