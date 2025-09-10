4 hours ago

Former Adansi Asokwa legislator K.T. Hammond has cautioned that Ghanaians may endure serious economic and social difficulties if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not voted into power during the 2028 presidential elections.

Addressing supporters during Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Ashanti Region on September 10, Hammond strongly endorsed the former Vice President, stressing that he possesses the skill and experience to steer the nation effectively.

He brushed aside religious-based criticism against Dr. Bawumia, condemning arguments that his Muslim background disqualifies him from the presidency.

“Have you seen Bawumia’s dedication and competence? It is pure madness to say he cannot be President because of his faith. If we deny him the opportunity, this country will suffer,” Hammond asserted.

The former MP urged citizens to look beyond religious differences and instead weigh competence, commitment, and vision when deciding Ghana’s next leader.