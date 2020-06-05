31 minutes ago

Eccentric owner and President of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah has accused Kumasi Asante Kotoko of causing the collapse and extinction of neighboring clubs in the Ashanti Region.

He says the Ghanaian giants have been scheming and causing the extinction of clubs who hail from the Ashanti Region.

According to Alhaji Grusah, Kotoko caused the demise of Cornerstones, Kum Ampem, Adansiman and a host of clubs who hailed in the Ashanti Region.

Grusah claims but for his strong will, Kotoko would have collapsed his club King Faisal as they have tried several times without success.

"Cornerstones FC was to be crowned the champions of the league but Asante Kotoko defeated them on their last fixture leaving them with only 19 points." he told Kessben Fm.

"Kotoko has collapsed all clubs in the Ashanti Region such as Cornerstones FC, Adansiman FC, Kum Apem Stars, and others."

"If I wasn't strong like they have collapsed my club King Faisal FC but they can't. Oh never just check our motto 'Insha Allah'" he added.