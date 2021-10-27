10 minutes ago

Former Ghana captain and Legon Cities player Asamoah says that he still habours ambitions of playing for Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The former Sunderland ace missed out on the chance to fulfilling a childhood dream last season when he opted to join Legon Cities instead of Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko were in talks with Ghana all time leading top scorer but were unable to reach an agreement with Asamoah Gyan before he opted for Legon Cities.

At Legon Cities, he was hindered by persistent injuries and loss of form as he barely played any football for the team before the season ended.

Speaking in an interview, he says that he would be happy if he wears the Kotoko jersey even just for a single day as a player.

"Anything is possible. It(Asante Kotoko SC) is my childhood club and even if I wear the jersey for just a day, I would be glad but I’ve to look at the body and my health first."

"if it is Kotoko or any other club, it will be fine but the most important thing is for me to be fit and ready again to play”, Asamoah Gyan told Linsford Kwabena Asare popularly known as Otwinoko on Youtube.