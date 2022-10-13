1 day ago

A Germany-based spiritual son of Nana Agradaa returned from his base to attend the October 13, 2022 hearing of her trial in a money-doubling scam and charlatanic advertisement case.

Agradaa, real name Patricia Asiedua, was denied bail for a second time by the court and placed into custody till the next hearing slated for Monday, October 17.

Speaking to journalists outside the courts after the court handed down its ruling o the bail application, the gentleman only known as Bra Collins, stressed that his ‘mother’ understood the trial she is going through.

He described the episode as one of mafia work whiles declining to mention possible detractors behind it. “It is all fabricated lies, when you look at the evidence brought in court, it is all lies but it is normal, she understands it.”

While he was speaking to a reporter from Kofi TV, a YouTube channel, he was interrupted by a journalist who sought to impugn his mother’s actions, it was then that he flipped and rained insults on the journalist.

“Is it the case that when putting your money in an offering bowl, you write your name in it? Hey, hey, hey, listen to me; If I am talking, you don’t talk rubbish. Am I talking to you? I said if I am talking, you don’t talk rubbish,” he charged at the journalist.

“Which church in Ghana do people give offerings with their names on the money? These are all fabricated lies,” he stressed.