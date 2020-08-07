5 hours ago

Head of the Club Licensing Board, Dr Kwame Amoah Baah Nuakoh says they will do everything practically possible to help the Nana Yaw Amponsah led management succeed.

Nana Yaw Amponsah has officially been unveiled as the new Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko at a ceremony at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi today.

Speaking on the sidelines at the event,Dr Kwame Amoah Baah Nuakoh says that Kotoko's success is synonymous with the rise of Ghana football.

"If Kotoko succeed, Ghana football improves. We at the Club Licensing Board will help guide this current administration of Kotoko for a successful adventure"

The porcupine warriors has offered the former Ghana Football Association Presidential hopeful , Nana Yaw Amponsah a three year contract as the club's new Chief Executive Officer.

The porcupine warriors have settled on the 36 year old Sports Administrator and qualified FIFA intermediary as the man to take the club to the next level.