The old woman was hit with a heavy item

The son of a 90-year-old woman lynched for being a ‘witch' at Kafaba in East Gonja, Mariama Akua Denteh has called on the police to with immediate effect bring the killers of his mother to book.

Salami Acquah denied strongly that his mother was a witch as alleged in an interview with Citi FM’s Eye Witness News.

“If my mother is a witch, I would have killed her myself,” he sorrowfully said.

Narrating the lynching of his mother, Mr. Acquah noted that he was alerted of his mother’s ‘capture’ by some individuals in the town by his younger sister.

According to him, “No one was able to save my mother during that public lynching."

He revealed that, “a close relative was among those captured in the video beating his old mother to death. It is sad, why would they do that?”

The late madam Denteh was lynched because a soothsayer, who had been invited to Kafaba to identify witches in the town, said she was one.

She left behind 21 grandchildren.