1 hour ago

Prince Kofi Amoabeng is wondering whether the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, can sleep whenever he goes to bed.

The former CEO of defunct UT Bank indicated that if the Minister can sleep well at night, then he is really tough.

Amoabeng's comments were in response to a question during a TV3 interview about his view on Ken Ofori-Atta's Databank playing a role in the issuance of government bonds.

He noted that it is ethically wrong for Databank to be in such a position due to the conflict of interest the entity finds itself in.

It has been widely reported that Databank and Black Star Brokerage have been acting as Bond Market Specialists for government's bond issuance.

These two institutions are linked to the Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen respectively.

Reacting to this, Prince Kofi Amoabeng whose bank was collapsed during the banking sector cleanup exercise, said:

“Personally, I don’t really care about Databank because of me and Ken and what happened. But I think it is ethically wrong, certain things you don’t do just because there is a conflict of interest.

“As it is been reported that Databank and Black Stars have brokerage firms that are benefitting, really? If they can sleep in the night then they are tough people.”

Source: Ghanaweb