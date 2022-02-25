2 hours ago

Speaker Alban Bagbin has told Members of Parliament that information available to him indicate that if something is not done in the next three months, the government may not be able to pay the salaries of workers.

Speaking to the MPs in the chamber, Alban Bagbin said, the government may struggle to honour some financial obligations, therefore, they must show leadership.

“Honourable members, the information at my disposal, this is not something to discourage the committees from doing their work, if something is not done within the next three months government may not even be able to pay salaries.

"So, we have to take leadership, we have to do a lot of things. With this the House is accordingly adjourned to Friday,” he said in Parliament on Thursday, February 24.

It is unclear what constitutes this forecast as the Speaker fell short of giving further details of the “information at my disposal.”

But this comes amid ongoing consultation by the government to get the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) bill passed, growing agitation within industrial unions over working conditions and calls for improved standards of living.

Source: Ghanaweb