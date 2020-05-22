2 hours ago

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt E.E Okraku believes that Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor is the rightful person to lead the senior national team.

The former Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak trainer replaced his former boss Kwasi Appiah after the GFA failed to renew his contract after its expiration in December last year.

Since C.K Akonnor's appointment there has been lots of comments about him with some of the opinion that he is not ripe enough for the Black Stars top job.

The GFA boss believes C.K Akonnor has gone through the mill and deserves his big break with the Black Stars.

"First of all coach Kwesi Appiah exited and we had to decide on who to give the responsibility to, the council considered a few names, lots of circumstances were also considered, and then we decided on C.K Akonnor," he told Ghanaweb.

"I think that C.K AKonnor has paid his dues when it comes to football, played here in the premier league for Okwahu United and Ashantigold, went to Germany played twelve years thereabout in the Bundesliga, captained Wolfsburg, captained our own national team, came back here coached Hearts of Oak, Eleven Wise, Dreams FC, Ashantigold and Asante Kotoko.

"He's had varied levels of experience as a trainer and if there is somebody who deserves the opportunity, it is someone who has dedicated himself to the national course. He’s risen to the highest level, played at the highest level and coached at the highest level.”