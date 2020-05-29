1 hour ago

A member of the newly constituted board of directors of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi says he is aware of the pressures and demands of the club but is ready to serve.

He says the board will not hesitate to augment the squad with expatriates If there is the need to do so.

Mr Kwadwo Boateng Genfi who also doubles as the board chairman of EXIM Bank Ghana says it will not be easy combining the banking job and the Kotoko work but he knew how enormous it will be before accepting the job.

The experienced corporate executive was named among a nine member board of directors by the life patron and owner of the club, Otumfour Osei Tutu II on Thursday.

They have been tasked to give the club a new sense of direction and steer them to the height they deserve.

“If there is the need to buy players from outside Ghana to augment the squad ,we will do so” Mr Kwadwo Boateng Genfi newly appointed board member Asante Kotoko told Oyerepa FM.

“I accept there’s pressure at Kotoko and combining that with banking won’t be easy but it’s not a problem because I knew this before accepting to join the board.”

Mr Kwadwo Boateng Genfi is an Experienced Global Business Executive with comprehensive knowledge of leading-edge solutions and best practices in Financial Management, Trade, Asset Management and Working Capital Finance.

He has an excellent understanding of the current trends and risk elements in financing and global business deals and his core competencies include Management Strategy and Business Development.

An astute businessman with diverse business interests, Mr Genfi has a vast experience in trade and industry and in the Import and Export sectors that span over 35 years.

He holds an MBA from the prestigious University of Leicester in the UK and his strengths include solid strategic management skills, high level negotiation skills, and exceptional analytic skills with the ability to identify the interests of all stakeholders.

Mr Genfi has a broad history and successful track record of finance structuring, strategic planning and tactical delivery of business and project development plans with proven leadership qualities having held high positions in two financial consultancy firms Network Financial Services and Premier Capital Investment Brokers Ltd.

He is very well known for his relationship with the US Exim Bank having had the opportunity to collaborate with them for the organization of seminars in Ghana, Senegal and Cote D’ivoire and successfully executing over 25 transactions ranging in size from $500,000 to $39 million. Mr Genfi is the Chairman of Premier Capital Investment Brokers Ltd, Oxygen Dynamics Co, Ltd and Sereboso Co, Ltd.

He also serves on the board of GAG Gas Company Ltd, Nurom Hotels Ltd, Stringfellows Ltd and Sameurope GmbH a German Firm.