1 hour ago

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo believes their opening game against Ghana is very vital as a win will mean they are almost out of the Group.

The former Manchester United has dominated the headlines for his interview with Piers Morgan which has resulted in the mutual termination of his contract at the English side.

According to the forward, his side must start with the right foot when they face the lowest FIFA-ranked team at the Mundial.

"The first game vs Ghana is the key to the group stage, if we start with the right foot it is always an extra boost and confidence. Then think game by game. If we win we're close to getting past the group."

The Black Stars have been handed a tricky group and are clearly the underdogs in a group which contains Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.

Otto Addo's men defeated Switzerland 2-0 in their last friendly game before entering Qatar arousing believe and optimism among many Ghanaians.

The Black Stars will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.