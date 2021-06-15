2 hours ago

The Nungua Mantse King Odehekpakpa Odaifio Welentsi II has stated that getting fresh air under a tree with some khebab and a beer prolongs one’s life.

According to the Nungua Chief, there was a reason why trees were planted adding that the comfort experienced whilst under trees makes it imperative to have more trees planted. Nungua Mantse addressing the audience

King Welentsi made the statement in Nungua during a ceremony to Mark Green Ghana Project organized by the Krowor Municipal Assembly.

He referred to the cool breeze coming from a tree under which the dais was positioned as the essence and the benefit of tree planting.

“Those under the trees understand what we are talking better because under the tree is sweeter than under the canopy so we should take the planting seriously” King Welentsi II averred. Nungua Mantse planting a tree to mark Green Ghana project

He continued “If you get khebabs and one beer under a tree you will live long”.

He later indicated that in Europe, there is boulevard everywhere hence the need to replicate it in Nungua by planting more trees.

The Nungua Mantse also used the occasion to advocate for the Ga Damge language to be spoken often on Ga lands.

He said the language is losing its value because people are abandoning the language for other languages, a situation he described as unacceptable.

King Welentsi appealed to the People of Ningua to make it a point to always speak the Ga Dangme language.

Source:www.senaradioonline.com