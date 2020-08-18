1 hour ago

"The body of the dead is a warning to the living". This is the message Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong is sending to actress Tracey Boakye.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Tracey Boakye risks following the same route as murdered Abuakwa North MP, JB Danquah Adu if she does not bring to an end her unnecessary social media tirades.

Speaking on his Net2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong blurted out at the actress cum movie producers, describing her as cheap.

In the estimation of Kennedy Agyapong none of the two ladies at the centre of the brouhaha deserves the tag ‘celebrity’.

“I don’t support these cheap women. They have finished him for good because the man cannot be president again. They call themselves celebrities”.

“I condemn the so-called celebrities and the way they talk. The three ladies involved in this back and forth, it’s only two of them who have been a disservice to President Mahama. Tracey Boakye should pray that NPP wins the 2020 elections else if NDC wins, she will regret it big time. I wish I could meet your mom to show her how JB died. If you knew you wouldn’t be fooling on social media”, he said.

Kennedy Agyapong also alleged that President John Dramani Mahama bought two houses for the actress.

He chided the actress for being an ingrate and also killing Mahama’s presidential hopes.

“Tracey Boakye, look at where the man picked you from? He helped you build a house at Kumasi with a restaurant in it…bought you a house at Lake Side Estates but you told him you don’t like [it] and he later bought you the East Legon house which is worth $450,000. I wonder what she would have done if the house was worth a million-dollar… is it how to pay him back?” Kennedy Agyapong quizzed.

Ghanaweb