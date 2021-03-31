18 minutes ago

The Head of the Local Government Service (LGS), Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has cautioned staff and officials of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) against reporting to work late .

The LGS Head who is obviously unhappy about the situation said some of the staff and officials had developed the habit of reporting to work late as if they were under no rules or authority.

Dr Arthur who gave the caution during a working visit to the Ashanti Region said such an attitude was detrimental to the general performance of the assemblies.

Dr Arthur whose visit was to assess the performance contract signed by the assemblies in 2020 intimated that some staff reported to work at 9a.m. or 10a.m. and left their offices earlier than the closing time, adding that some even lied about their reporting time in the attendance book.

“For instance, someone who reports to work at 9:15a.m. in trying to cover up, will go into the attendance book and record that he/she reported to work at 8:01a.m. Sometimes, others who report to work at 9:30a.m. will look at the time of the last attendant and also follow the sequence.

"So, if the last person records 8:01a.m. then the rest will record from 8:02a.m., 8:03a.m., 8:04a.m., 8:05a.m. in that order,” he lamented.

Expressing discontentment, Dr Arthur said he had been informed that majority of the local government staff, especially the senior staff traveled outside their districts every weekend and reported to work on Monday around midday, urging workers to refrain from all such acts.

He disclosed that the LGS introduced the Biometric Clocking System as part of measures to fight lateness but reverted to the use of the attendance book due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Arthur also noted that with the current dispensation where the local government staff were enjoying flexible working schedule due to COVID-19 pandemic, there was no justification for staff to report to work late.

"The government still pays their salaries and allowances in full even though they work for 15 days or less in a month," he stated.

Dr Arthur also condemned the attitude of staff who sat in their offices with earphones in their ears, making needless video and phone calls, chatting on Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram even when there are official duties to perform.

He blamed the situation on bad leadership at some of the assemblies, saying, “If you are a good District Chief Executive (DCE) or coordinating director, you will never allow your staff to report late for work."