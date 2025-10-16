1 hour ago

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has called for the establishment of a Rice Development Board (RDB) to lead coordinated government interventions aimed at transforming Ghana’s rice industry and reducing the country’s dependence on imports.

Presenting findings from the IFS Occasional Paper No. 28, titled “Increasing Importation of Rice in Ghana: Can the Country Transform Its Fortunes in the Rice Sector?”, Dr. Said Boakye, a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute, argued that Ghana’s heavy reliance on the private sector has led to persistent market failures that continue to hinder local rice production.

“Unlike countries such as Vietnam and Thailand, where governments play an active role in driving the rice sector, Ghana has limited itself to creating an enabling environment while expecting the private sector to resolve deep-rooted challenges. This approach has failed,” Dr. Boakye stated.

According to the IFS, the proposed Rice Development Board would coordinate all government initiatives across the rice value chain — from seed production and fertilizer supply to processing, marketing, and export. The Board, Dr. Boakye said, should be legally established and adequately funded to ensure policy continuity beyond changes in government.

He explained that the RDB would focus on:



Promoting local fertilizer production to make inputs affordable for farmers;



Supplying certified high-yielding rice seeds;



Expanding irrigation infrastructure across the estimated 1.9 million hectares of land suitable for rice cultivation; and



Accelerating mechanization in rice farming.

The Board would also facilitate private sector participation in rice marketing, particularly for export markets, and address challenges associated with Ghana’s land tenure system by acquiring and redistributing land for rice cultivation.

Dr. Boakye added that the RDB could play a central role in mobilizing the youth into rice farming through credit-based support schemes, noting that with strong institutional leadership and targeted investment, Ghana could become a net exporter of rice.

He cited global projections showing that the rice market value is expected to rise from US$387.84 billion in 2025 to US$449.61 billion by 2030, offering significant export opportunities.

“If Ghana had produced 7.4 million metric tons of rice in 2022, it could have exported over six million tons — the same volume that earned Vietnam US$3.2 billion that year,” Dr. Boakye noted.

The IFS believes that establishing a Rice Development Board would not only reduce Ghana’s growing rice import bill but also create jobs, enhance food security, and stabilize the cedi by reducing foreign exchange outflows.