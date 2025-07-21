3 hours ago

The Leader of the Igbo Community in Ghana, Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, has strongly refuted explosive allegations made against him by politician Hassan Ayariga, describing them as false, defamatory, and deeply irresponsible.

Ayariga is reported to have accused the traditional leader of engaging in sex and human trafficking under the guise of business activities—a claim Ihenetu has dismissed outright in a media interview.

“You have to prove it. You can’t accuse somebody of what is not right. That is defamation of character,” Ihenetu said.

“I don’t even know who he is. I see him as a presidential candidate. He’s not my friend. I’ve never come across him anywhere in my life.”

“There was never a protest at my house,” he explained. “Some people just took my pictures and placed them alongside protest scenes online. That’s fake.”

“For him to be on air, saying he ordered National Security to arrest me—he ordered them as who? A judge? A president? A friend? That’s not how a public figure should speak.”

The Igbo chief clarified that his recent invitation by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) had nothing to do with Ayariga’s allegations, but was in relation to a “kingdom controversy” that has sparked misinformation and online threats, particularly around his community’s alleged acquisition of land.He added that allegations of ordering his arrest by National Security are baseless, questioning Ayariga’s authority to make such claims.The allegations and online discourse stem from unverified reports that Ihenetu acquired over 50 acres of land to establish an “Igbo Village”—a move critics argue could violate Ghanaian land and chieftaincy laws. The issue has triggered online backlash and xenophobic threats, prompting security interest.

When asked if he would pursue legal action for defamation, Ihenetu said simply:

“I leave him to God.”

The case has underscored rising tensions around traditional authority, migration, and misinformation, with growing calls for restraint and fact-based dialogue.