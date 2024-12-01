3 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged Ghanaians to ignore false prophecies from men of God predicting victories for both the NPP and NDC, as such predictions could potentially disrupt the country’s peace.

The Chief of Sewua, Nana Kwaku Amankwa Sarkodie, who spoke on behalf of the Asantehene during the annual prayer gathering on November 29, 2024 expressed concern over how the prophecies from these men of God could incite conflict and heighten tensions among the political parties.

According to him, religious leaders must prioritize making statements that promote national unity and nation-building, rather than focusing on political prophecies, emphasizing the need for Ghanaians to be wary during the election season.

“Ghanaians must focus on what unites us and ignore divisive and false prophecies,” he is quoted as saying by citinewsroom.com.

Nana Kwaku Amankwa Sarkodie added, “We will be going to the polls very soon. Otumfuo said I should tell you some individuals are engaging in false prophecies. Some claim to be making prophecies to favor the New Patriotic Party (NPP), while others also make prophecies to favor the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He continued, “They have all forgotten that they have people among their followers who belong to different political parties and also hold different views.”