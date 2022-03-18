15 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, has denied allegation that he's requesting more money to take care of his medical bills in Dubai.

According to the Daily Guide newspaper, Mr. Bagbin has allegedly sent a request for an additional $50,000,having claimed $120,000 already.

The report further intimated that "with the latest request, Mr. Bagbin would have blown $170,000 on this current trip.

"Information gleaned from the corridors of Parliament indicates that this is not the first time the Speaker is making such a request for extra money. According to a source, in July last year, when the Speaker made his first official trip to Dubai for his medical care, he went with a spending money of $150,000, after which he demanded an additional $100,000, but Parliament was able to raise $90,000, bringing the total to $240,000."

But in a statement, Bagbin clapped back saying he "has not, at any point in time, made direct cash requests from Parliament"

"We would like to state categorically that the Rt. Hon. Speaker has not, at any point in time, made direct cash requests from Parliament. The conditions of service of public employees, including political office holders, cover medical care, both local and foreign. The specific details of each category of public employees is covered by law.

"In the case of Parliamentarians and Speakers, the Presidential Commission on Emoluments details out the main areas of coverage. This covers sitting and former Speakers. The current Speaker has no authority and has not made any attempt to, in anyway amend or alter what has been in existence before he came into office."

Read the full statement below