3 hours ago

The Ghana Statistical Service has asked Ghanaians to disregard a purported census result giving a breakdown on ethnic and religious affiliation in Ghana.

Results purported to be from the GSS went viral last week, depicting the ethnic and religious affiliations from the recently held population and housing census, in a way that bred confusion.

But reacting to the situation, Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim said the results were fake.

Prof. Annim who was speaking with Accra-based Citi TV said the Service will soon release authentic results on ethnicity and religion.

“Let me be categorical about it; the Ghana Statistical Service disassociates itself from this social media story on ethnic and religious breakdown. This is what we will do in the coming weeks. As I indicated, our volume 3 C will look at population by background characteristics, and among the background characteristics will be issues of religious and ethnic affiliation.”

The Service released provisional data on Ghana’s 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Per the information, Ghana’s current population stood at 30.8 million.

The data also showed that 50.7 % of the population were now women, with the remaining 49.3 % being men.

It said Ghana’s population had increased by 6.1 million from the 24.7 million recorded in 2010, adding that Ghana’s population is expected to double within 33 years, with an estimated population of over 50 million by 2050.