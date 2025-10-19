28 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, has urged members of the NPP in Techiman and the Bono East to ignore the lies and propaganda of other aspirants aimed at pulling down former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking during the campaign visit of Dr. Bawumia in Techiman on Saturday, the MP said Dr. Bawumia's commited service to the party, his experience an impact as Vice President and demonstrable good values as a leader, stood him out as the best candidate among those contesting the NPP Flagbearership, for the NPP to present and win the 2028 elections.

Inspite of all the good attributes he raised about Dr. Bawumia, which he said majority of NPP members know, there are those who go around pulling down the former Vice President and warned the delegates to ignore them.

"They will come here. And they will be here to tell you so many things in their bid to pull down Dr. Bawumia," the MP said.

"Ignore them because Bawumia is the man well placed to lead the NPP to victory."

"Today apart from Mahama, who is well known in Ghanaian politics because he has been President, no politician in Ghana is more popular than Dr Bawumia. Everywhere we have gone, he is well known by the people."

"We have already marketed him. We will need to put in more effort to sell a new candidate; about 10 times more effort than we will require to market Doctor."

"If we want to experiment, then we should go back and pick an unknown person. But if we really want to move forward and, let's stick with Bawumia for victory."

Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah referred to the recent history of the country in the 4th Republic where no one has been elected to become President on their first attempt, adding that with Bawumia having already attempted once, 2028 will be a victorious year for him and the NPP, having already passed the test of humility and patience Ghanaians put him through.