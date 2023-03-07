6 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has called on Ghanaians to ignore tribal differences and work together for a prosperous nation as the country marks 66yrs of independence.

The speaker made the call when he commiserated with the immediate past Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye who has lost his wife.

88y-year old Major (RTD) Alberta Oquaye died on Saturday morning after battling illness for a while.

Speaker Alban Bagbin in the company of former Speakers, Edward Doe Adjaho and Justice Bamford Addo as well as the Minority leader, Dr. Ato Forson called for unity amongst Ghanaians while he promised Parliament’s support to the Oquaye family.

“We will together not mourn, I think it’s time to celebrate the life of our dear one. This is not the time to be mourning, I think this is the time to celebrate the lives of people so that the young ones can emulate them. I keep on asking when people say citizens or tribe what are we talking about now in Ghana? We are one and the same people, when something happens to one, it has happened to you too”.

“Let’s continue, as we celebrate the 66th Independence anniversary on Monday, to live together in one accord, in harmony and one commitment, developing the only place we have, which is Ghana. I assure you the members of Parliament, staff and the institution itself and our seniors who are here will be with you. You can be assured that I will be with you throughout”.

Source: citifmonline