1 hour ago

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeff Konadu Addo has urged Ghanaians to vote against the former President, John Dramani Mahama who is seeking to be President again come 2020.

According to him, the former President doesn't have any vision, and anything new to offer Ghanaians.

It will be recalled that the former president while speaking on social media recently indicated he will cancel the licensure examination.

But addressing a press conference in response to the former President, Jeff Konadu said the former President has no rescue mission to offer Ghanaians as he believes his party has already rescued Ghanaians from slavery back in 2016. He said it will be hypocritical on the part of Mr. Mahama to cancel the licensure exams since the policy was introduced by the past administration.

He said, any good policy that has been implemented by the NPP will be cancelled by Mahama when voted to power and said it will be disastrous for Ghanaians to vote for them.

"Mahama is just making a loose talk. Maybe he has something left at the Jubilee House that he wants to go for it. He is too desperate but doesn't have any good policy. In fact, the NDC thrives on lies" he emphasized.

He explained that it will be prudent for him (Mahama) to sit somewhere and observe how they are ruling the country rather than making propaganda statements.

"Mahama does not have any new ideas for Ghanaians and you could clearly see that he has nothing new for us. He should rather come out with his policies instead of propagating to review the NPP's policies. He should know that we are ever ready to expose anytime he tells lies", he said.

He said, during his tenure, all that he (Mahama) could do was to review and cancel programs, notable amongst them is the trainee and nurses allowances and others.

However, he is of the view the former president could cancel the flagship free SHS program haven stated that he will review it when voted to power come 2020.

He affirmed that he (Mahama) is a desperate man who does not know what to do and does not actually know what to bring to the table for the people to know that he is a serious person to contest or to come to the presidency.