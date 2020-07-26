50 minutes ago

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, has despatched homicide experts from the National Police headquarters to the Savannah region, to help search for the murderers of Madam Akua Denteh, the 90-year-old woman who was beaten to death at Kafaba near Salaga for allegedly being a witch.

The move by the Police follows widespread condemnation of the barbaric act and the intense calls from individuals and groups for the perpetrators of the heinous crime to be arrested and prosecuted.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the IGP also announced a “two thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢2,000) reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects.”

The police administration, however, condemned “mob action in any form and assured the public that it will fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

According to the police, the suspects who are believed to have fled the town include one Sanjo, who is said to have hosted Filina, a priestess who allegedly declared the deceased a witch and ‘sentenced’ her to death by lynching .

The statement continues that “others are: one Teacher Aliu, Bumaye, Ashley, and Manafo”.

Background

Earlier this week, a viral video on Social Media had an old woman being lynched by a group of women, for allegedly being a witch.

The lynching which was captured on video showed some members of the community cheering on the self styled priestess and her cohort while the old woman begged for her life.

The 90-year-old woman has since been buried but the hunt for her killers has just begun.

